Masutha in talks with UAE ambassador over extradition agreement

Justice Minister Michael Masutha says discussions around speeding up the finalisation of a mutual legal assistance and extradition bilateral agreement between the UAE and South Africa are underway.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Michael Masutha says he has met with the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to South Africa a few weeks ago regarding the signing of an overarching extradition agreement.

Masutha was briefing the media ahead of the office of the Chief Justice’s budget vote debate on Wednesday.

It is in that country where fugitive Ajay Gupta has been spotted. Gupta is wanted by the Hawks for his alleged role regarding the failed Free State dairy farm project in Vrede, where millions went missing.

Masutha says besides the Guptas, there were many South African citizens currently residing in the UAE for various reasons, and thus there was a need for “stronger diplomatic relations”.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)