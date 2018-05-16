Man City's Guardiola crowned LMA Manager of the Year
The Spaniard, 47, whose team finished 19 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United, also won the League Cup in February.
LONDON - Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola was named Manager of the Year at a League Managers Association awards ceremony on Tuesday after leading his side to the Premier League title and a host of records.
The Spaniard, 47, whose team finished 19 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United, also won the League Cup in February, beating Arsenal 3-0 at Wembley.
City became the first top-flight club to gain 100 points and broke records for goals scored in a Premier League season (106), consecutive wins, most victories (32) and the best goal difference (+79).
Guardiola beat off competition for the award from Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp, Burnley’s Sean Dyche, Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santos, Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock and Accrington Stanley’s John Coleman.
Popular in Sport
-
Tickets for Sundowns vs Barcelona friendly sold out
-
Barcelona to arrive in SA on Wednesday morning
-
Ajax CT relegated after being found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro
-
Kaizer Chiefs snub annual club awards
-
Man City earn record-breaking farewell for Yaya
-
Stan Matthews: We had chance to sign Manyama but we respected rules
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.