Malusi Gigaba defends role in Guptas naturalisation

EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi accused Minister Malusi Gigaba of lying to Parliament when granting the Guptas South African citizenship.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has again had to defend his role in the naturalisation of the Gupta brothers.

Gigaba was tabling his department's budget in the National Assembly on Wednesday where opposition members of Parliament raised the issue.

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi accused Gigaba of lying to Parliament when granting the Guptas South African citizenship. She said the Department of Home Affairs, under Gigaba, has borne the brunt of state capture.

Mkhaliphi accused Gigaba of granting Ajay Gupta citizenship, saying it’s reflected in the voters’ roll which only lists South African citizens. Gigaba has defended himself.

“The honourable member confuses the two brothers who got their citizenship in 2002 and 2003 with Mr Ajay who is not a South African citizen. But the truth does not matter because it doesn’t make you trend on social media.”

At the same time, Ajay Gupta dismissed allegations against himself in an interview in India. Gupta has also denied being a fugitive. The Gupta brother reportedly said he was not aware of any investigation against him in India.

