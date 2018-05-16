Malusi Gigaba defends role in Guptas naturalisation
EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi accused Minister Malusi Gigaba of lying to Parliament when granting the Guptas South African citizenship.
JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has again had to defend his role in the naturalisation of the Gupta brothers.
Gigaba was tabling his department's budget in the National Assembly on Wednesday where opposition members of Parliament raised the issue.
Economic Freedom Fighters MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi accused Gigaba of lying to Parliament when granting the Guptas South African citizenship. She said the Department of Home Affairs, under Gigaba, has borne the brunt of state capture.
Mkhaliphi accused Gigaba of granting Ajay Gupta citizenship, saying it’s reflected in the voters’ roll which only lists South African citizens. Gigaba has defended himself.
“The honourable member confuses the two brothers who got their citizenship in 2002 and 2003 with Mr Ajay who is not a South African citizen. But the truth does not matter because it doesn’t make you trend on social media.”
At the same time, Ajay Gupta dismissed allegations against himself in an interview in India. Gupta has also denied being a fugitive. The Gupta brother reportedly said he was not aware of any investigation against him in India.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Fearing for their lives, KZN foreign shop owners close businesses
-
EFF fires back at Moeletsi Mbeki on land expropriation issue
-
No Messi in #SundownsBarça starting 11
-
Ramaphosa refuses Moyane request to reconsider exit settlement
-
Stringent security measures at FNB Stadium for Sundowns, Barcelona clash
-
Casac: Bathabile Dlamini has nowhere left to hide
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.