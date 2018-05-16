Popular Topics
Madoda Sambatha defends industrial action by NW workers

Sambatha delivered a message of support to Nehawu at the Montshiwa Stadium.

The SA Communist Party's Madoda Sambatha. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN.
The SA Communist Party's Madoda Sambatha. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN.
2 hours ago

MAHIKENG - The South African Community Party (SACP)'s Madoda Sambatha has dismissed claims that industrial action by workers in the Health and Social Development departments are politically motivated.

Sambatha delivered a message of support to Nehawu at the Montshiwa Stadium, where the union gathered ahead of its march to the provincial legislature over the governance crisis gripping the province.

They've given the inter-ministerial committee, led by Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, 24 hours to respond to their demands.

Sambatha says general grievances by workers in the North West cannot be misconstrued and labelled at political. He says corruption continues to deny workers their basic rights and government must account.

“The inability of government to get proper offices for workplaces which comply with occupational health and safety cannot be called a political struggle.”

Workers made their way to the Garona Building, where they’ve delivered their memorandum of demands.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

