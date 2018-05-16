Madoda Sambatha defends industrial action by NW workers
Sambatha delivered a message of support to Nehawu at the Montshiwa Stadium.
MAHIKENG - The South African Community Party (SACP)'s Madoda Sambatha has dismissed claims that industrial action by workers in the Health and Social Development departments are politically motivated.
Sambatha delivered a message of support to Nehawu at the Montshiwa Stadium, where the union gathered ahead of its march to the provincial legislature over the governance crisis gripping the province.
Earlier, #Nehawu’s Mzwandile Mkwayiba sings before he begins addressing demonstrators outside the provincial legislature. Marchers in the #NehawuShutdown were not allowed onto the premises due to renovation work which is underway. MS pic.twitter.com/SvRaKRShjY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 16, 2018
They've given the inter-ministerial committee, led by Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, 24 hours to respond to their demands.
Sambatha says general grievances by workers in the North West cannot be misconstrued and labelled at political. He says corruption continues to deny workers their basic rights and government must account.
“The inability of government to get proper offices for workplaces which comply with occupational health and safety cannot be called a political struggle.”
Workers made their way to the Garona Building, where they’ve delivered their memorandum of demands.
#NEHAWUshutdown Minister Aaron Motsoaledi receives and signs the memorandum of demands. Says he is not here to give answers now, but he can say without fear that government will not tolerate corruption. MS pic.twitter.com/rmN21XEAdc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 16, 2018
#NehawuShutdown Zola Saphetha reads out demands. MS pic.twitter.com/FEz5lED6jk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 16, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
