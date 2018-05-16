[LISTEN] Yanny or Laurel? The audio the internet is fighting over

Remember the white vs navy dress debacle that nobody on the internet could agree on? Well, another debate of its kind has surfaced, this time, over an audio.

JOHANNESBURG - Remember the white vs navy dress debacle that nobody on the internet could agree on? Well, another debate of its kind has surfaced, this time, over an audio.

Listen to the audio below and decide what you hear.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

The audio has been played millions of times on the original tweet posted by Cloe Feldman. Is it Yanny or Laurel? Nobody can agree.

OKAY THIS IS SO SCARY I HEARD LAUREL THE FIRST LIKE 40 TIMES AND THEN I HEARD YANNY I’M SO SCARED WHY IS THIS THE DRESS ALL OVER AGAIN https://t.co/PdDkh71lzf — olivia o'brien (@oliviagobrien) May 16, 2018

i hear Yanny — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

lau-rel. where is the yanny. WHAT IS A YANNY https://t.co/mLqyiwYxg0 — Safiya Nygaard (@safiyajn) May 16, 2018

I don’t trust anyone who says they hear “laurel” 🤔 — Blair Fowler (@BlairFowler) May 16, 2018

I hear Laurel with an Australian accent. Is that an option? https://t.co/mDQBwiJQBj — Joe Martin (@joeDmarti) May 15, 2018

Even celebrities have jumped in on it:

it's so clearly laurel. I can't even figure out how one would hear yanny. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 15, 2018