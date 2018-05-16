[LISTEN] De Lille: We need to put the people of Cape Town first

Radio 702 | Radio 702’s Eusebius McKaiser interviews Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.

CAPE TOWN – Mayor Patricia de Lille says it’s important that Capetonians’ interests are put first, amid a legal battle with the with Democratic Alliance.

De Lille was speaking to Radio 702’s Eusebius McKaiser following a court victory. The High Court on Tuesday suspended the DA’s decision on De Lille’s membership and ruled the politician can resume her duties as mayor for now.

De Lille says she respects the court’s decision and wants to focus on doing her job.

“I made an appeal yesterday. For the sake of Cape Town, the people of Cape Town and good governance, we need to rise above the party political differences for now and allow the court to run its due process on 25 May.”

