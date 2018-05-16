Key witness in Omotoso human trafficking case threatened, shot at
The police’s Andre Beetge has confirmed they’re investigating an attack on a woman connected to the high-profile case.ay.
CAPE TOWN - A woman thought to be a key witness in the human trafficking case against televangelist Timothy Omotoso has allegedly been threatened and shot at.
The Durban-based pastor, who was arrested at Port Elizabeth International Airport more than a year ago, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
Two women, out on bail, are accused of recruiting girls and women for sexual exploitation by Omotoso.
The police’s Andre Beetge has confirmed they’re investigating an attack on a woman connected to the high-profile case.
“An unknown, armed male wearing a mask approached the woman and told her to withdraw a specific case. He fired two shots at her as she was running into the house.”
Beetge, however, cannot confirm that the incident is linked to the human trafficking case against Omotoso.
However, EWN understands the Kwazakhele resident is a key witness in the court matter. She was not harmed.
This happened hours after the case against Omotoso and two others was transferred to the Port Elizabeth High Court, where they’re expected to appear for a pre-trial hearing in August.
Omotoso allegedly trafficked girls and women from various branches of his church and sexually exploited them.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Traffic heavily backed up near FNB stadium ahead of Sundowns & Barcelona game
-
EFF fires back at Moeletsi Mbeki on land expropriation issue
-
National govt has officially taken over NW
-
Ramaphosa refuses Moyane request to reconsider exit settlement
-
Assault case against Mduduzi Manana receives high priority
-
SA Express no longer sustainable - CFO
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.