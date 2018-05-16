Key witness in Omotoso human trafficking case threatened, shot at

The police’s Andre Beetge has confirmed they’re investigating an attack on a woman connected to the high-profile case.ay.

CAPE TOWN - A woman thought to be a key witness in the human trafficking case against televangelist Timothy Omotoso has allegedly been threatened and shot at.

The Durban-based pastor, who was arrested at Port Elizabeth International Airport more than a year ago, appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Two women, out on bail, are accused of recruiting girls and women for sexual exploitation by Omotoso.

The police’s Andre Beetge has confirmed they’re investigating an attack on a woman connected to the high-profile case.

“An unknown, armed male wearing a mask approached the woman and told her to withdraw a specific case. He fired two shots at her as she was running into the house.”

Beetge, however, cannot confirm that the incident is linked to the human trafficking case against Omotoso.

However, EWN understands the Kwazakhele resident is a key witness in the court matter. She was not harmed.

This happened hours after the case against Omotoso and two others was transferred to the Port Elizabeth High Court, where they’re expected to appear for a pre-trial hearing in August.

Omotoso allegedly trafficked girls and women from various branches of his church and sexually exploited them.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)