JMPD deploys more officers to Gandhi Square protest

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) have sent more officers to Gandhi Square in the CBD where bus commuters are barricading the road, blocking access to Metro Bus drivers.

Around 200 people are involved in Wednesday morning’s demonstration.

They are accusing bus drivers of arriving late, delaying their commute to work.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said: “Commuters were protesting at Gandhi Square because of bus schedules saying it’s making them late for work. More officers are sent to control the situation.”

