Indonesia police shoot dead four men after sword attack on Riau HQ
The men had driven their car into the police yard before getting out to stage the attack, Setyo Wasisto, national police spokesman, told a briefing.
JAKARTA - Indonesian police shot dead four men on Wednesday after they used samurai swords to attack officers at Riau police headquarters in Pekanbaru, Sumatra, a police spokesman said.
The men had driven their car into the police yard before getting out to stage the attack, Setyo Wasisto, national police spokesman, told a briefing.
Two officers were wounded in the attack, while another was killed after one of the perpetrators tried to escape and crashed into the officer, he said.
“The one who escaped has been captured and secured at Pekanbaru police station,” Wasisto said.
The spokesperson said that a journalist who had been at the police station was also hurt after being hit by the car.
Earlier, an internal police report said that one of the dead men had a suspected bomb strapped to his body. Wasisto did not comment on this.
TV footage showed one man lying on the ground with a long sword next to his body and an armoured car stationed outside the police station.
A police spokesperson in Riau said they had not identified the perpetrators yet or determined their motive.
But the attack comes after a series of suicide bombings by Islamist militants targeting churches and a police building in Indonesia’s second-biggest of city of Surabaya over the past few days.
The suicide bombings, involving families with young children, and an explosion at an apartment where militants were suspected to have been constructing bombs have left around 30 people dead, including 13 suspected perpetrators, police said.
The attacks are the worst in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country since the bombing of tourist-packed restaurants in Bali in 2005.
Police suspect they were carried out by a cell of the Islamic State-inspired group Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an umbrella organisation on a US State Department terrorist list that is reckoned to have drawn hundreds of Indonesian sympathisers of Islamic State.
In a message carried on its Amaq news agency, Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks in Surabaya.
After some major successes tackling Islamist militancy since 2001, Indonesia has seen a resurgence in recent years, including in January 2016 when four suicide bombers and gunmen attacked a shopping area in the capital, Jakarta.
Popular in World
-
Lindiwe Sisulu under pressure over Gaza carnage
-
Calls mount for closure of Israeli embassy in SA
-
[WATCH] Trevor Noah compares Donald Trump to an African dictator
-
Twitter changes strategy in battle against internet 'trolls'
-
SA withdraws Israel ambassador after Gaza deadly attack
-
Guatemala opens embassy in Jerusalem, two days after US move
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.