Hundreds of foreign nationals stranded in NW following protests
Most foreigners here say they are afraid to return to their communities while Mahumapelo remains in his position because they fear a resurgence of violence.
MAHIKENG - More than 800 foreign nationals remain stranded in the North West and face an uncertain future after last month’s protests against Premier Supra Mahumapelo.
The mass action saw over 1,000 mostly foreign-owned shops being looted and some set alight.
Some foreigners were left without money, clothes or food after being displaced during the protests and are seeking refuge at nearby churches, NGOs and mosques.
Three weeks after the violent protests began in Mahikeng, Bangladeshi shop owner Jashim Uddin remains destitute and without shelter.
He has nothing but the clothes on his back.
He is one of hundreds of people seeking refuge at a Madrassa in Mahikeng town, where he relies on the kindness of strangers for food and shelter.
"My money and my stock, my clothes... everything is gone."
Tanzid Hassan can’t understand why government insists that the attacks on foreign-owned shops were not acts of xenophobia.
"Why didn't they attack the other local shops? That means they targeted us."
Most foreigners in Mahikeng say they are afraid to return to their communities while Mahumapelo remains in his position because they fear a resurgence of violence.
Popular in Local
-
‘ANC, EFF stance on land issue an attack on white population’
-
Ramaphosa refuses Moyane request to reconsider exit settlement
-
De Lille: We must find a solution to fight with DA, for CT's sake
-
Security guards wounded in Joburg cash-in-transit heist recovering in hospital
-
Calls mount for closure of Israeli embassy in SA
-
Foreign shop owners in KZN plead for govt protection following threat
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.