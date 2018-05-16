Popular Topics
Hundreds of foreign nationals stranded in NW following protests

Most foreigners here say they are afraid to return to their communities while Mahumapelo remains in his position because they fear a resurgence of violence.

FILE: Running battles between protesters and police continue into the night in Mahikeng as demonstrators continue in their demands for the removal of Premier Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
FILE: Running battles between protesters and police continue into the night in Mahikeng as demonstrators continue in their demands for the removal of Premier Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
one hour ago

MAHIKENG - More than 800 foreign nationals remain stranded in the North West and face an uncertain future after last month’s protests against Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

The mass action saw over 1,000 mostly foreign-owned shops being looted and some set alight.

Some foreigners were left without money, clothes or food after being displaced during the protests and are seeking refuge at nearby churches, NGOs and mosques.

Three weeks after the violent protests began in Mahikeng, Bangladeshi shop owner Jashim Uddin remains destitute and without shelter.

He has nothing but the clothes on his back.

He is one of hundreds of people seeking refuge at a Madrassa in Mahikeng town, where he relies on the kindness of strangers for food and shelter.

"My money and my stock, my clothes... everything is gone."

Tanzid Hassan can’t understand why government insists that the attacks on foreign-owned shops were not acts of xenophobia.

"Why didn't they attack the other local shops? That means they targeted us."

Most foreigners in Mahikeng say they are afraid to return to their communities while Mahumapelo remains in his position because they fear a resurgence of violence.

