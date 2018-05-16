Popular Topics
Go

Hundreds march in Hermanus for land, housing

This after a feedback meeting between the Overstrand Municipality, Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and disgruntled Zwelihle residents was disrupted last night.

Hundreds of people marched in Hermanus for land and housing on 16 May 2018. Picture: @REDANTS_CT/Twitter
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of people have been marching in Hermanus in demand of land and housing.

This after a feedback meeting between the Overstrand Municipality, Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and disgruntled Zwelihle residents was disrupted last night.

Overstrand councillor Lindile Ntsabo says residents are up in arms because they believe the process of providing adequate housing and land to backyarders is taking too long.

“There are other demands which they have listed but their priority is the land. They want to be permitted by the municipality, not later than this week, so that they can put up their structures.”

Chaos first erupted in the community in March following a thwarted land invasion.

More than 70 people were arrested after protestors torched a satellite police station, a library and several vehicles.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

