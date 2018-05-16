Hundreds march in Hermanus for land, housing
This after a feedback meeting between the Overstrand Municipality, Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and disgruntled Zwelihle residents was disrupted last night.
CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of people have been marching in Hermanus in demand of land and housing.
Community on their way to Overstrand Municipality Offices to handover their memorandum #Hermanus pic.twitter.com/pjyftDYxlb— RED ANTS CAPE TOWN (@REDANTS_CT) May 16, 2018
This after a feedback meeting between the Overstrand Municipality, Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and disgruntled Zwelihle residents was disrupted last night.
Inside ring of the protesters #Hermanus— RED ANTS CAPE TOWN (@REDANTS_CT) May 16, 2018
Community arrived at the municipal building pic.twitter.com/GCtnqIaZEv
Overstrand councillor Lindile Ntsabo says residents are up in arms because they believe the process of providing adequate housing and land to backyarders is taking too long.
“There are other demands which they have listed but their priority is the land. They want to be permitted by the municipality, not later than this week, so that they can put up their structures.”
Chaos first erupted in the community in March following a thwarted land invasion.
More than 70 people were arrested after protestors torched a satellite police station, a library and several vehicles.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Traffic heavily backed up near FNB stadium ahead of Sundowns & Barcelona game
-
EFF fires back at Moeletsi Mbeki on land expropriation issue
-
National govt has officially taken over NW
-
Ramaphosa refuses Moyane request to reconsider exit settlement
-
Assault case against Mduduzi Manana receives high priority
-
SA Express no longer sustainable - CFO
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.