Hundreds march in Hermanus for land, housing

This after a feedback meeting between the Overstrand Municipality, Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and disgruntled Zwelihle residents was disrupted last night.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of people have been marching in Hermanus in demand of land and housing.

Community on their way to Overstrand Municipality Offices to handover their memorandum #Hermanus pic.twitter.com/pjyftDYxlb — RED ANTS CAPE TOWN (@REDANTS_CT) May 16, 2018

This after a feedback meeting between the Overstrand Municipality, Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and disgruntled Zwelihle residents was disrupted last night.

Inside ring of the protesters #Hermanus



Community arrived at the municipal building pic.twitter.com/GCtnqIaZEv — RED ANTS CAPE TOWN (@REDANTS_CT) May 16, 2018

Overstrand councillor Lindile Ntsabo says residents are up in arms because they believe the process of providing adequate housing and land to backyarders is taking too long.

“There are other demands which they have listed but their priority is the land. They want to be permitted by the municipality, not later than this week, so that they can put up their structures.”

Chaos first erupted in the community in March following a thwarted land invasion.

More than 70 people were arrested after protestors torched a satellite police station, a library and several vehicles.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)