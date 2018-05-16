Home Affairs launches new efficient identity system
This will replace its national identity system which is manually operated and outdated.
CAPE TOWN - The Home Affairs Department launched its automated biometric identification system (Abis) on Wednesday morning.
This will replace its national identity system which is manually operated and outdated.
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says the Abis system is more efficient and will have a faster turnaround time for those applying for IDs, passports and other documents.
Gigaba says the system has the capability to identify and verify people through fingerprints and facial recognition technology.
“It’s a modern IT system designed to run a critical service without interruptions. It promises many possibilities in identity management, while speaking to the type of Home Affairs we want to see.”
He says the project was first piloted in January 2016 and will be implemented over a five year period.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
EFF fires back at Moeletsi Mbeki on land expropriation issue
-
Ramaphosa refuses Moyane request to reconsider exit settlement
-
Casac: Bathabile Dlamini has nowhere left to hide
-
Bodies of missing girls found dumped in open veld in Thokoza
-
SA Express no longer sustainable - CFO
-
De Lille: SMS matter must be resolved through DA disciplinary processes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.