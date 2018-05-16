Home Affairs launches new efficient identity system

This will replace its national identity system which is manually operated and outdated.

CAPE TOWN - The Home Affairs Department launched its automated biometric identification system (Abis) on Wednesday morning.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says the Abis system is more efficient and will have a faster turnaround time for those applying for IDs, passports and other documents.

Gigaba says the system has the capability to identify and verify people through fingerprints and facial recognition technology.

“It’s a modern IT system designed to run a critical service without interruptions. It promises many possibilities in identity management, while speaking to the type of Home Affairs we want to see.”

He says the project was first piloted in January 2016 and will be implemented over a five year period.

