Gender commission hails 25 life terms handed to serial rapist

The High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday found Shadrack Chauke guilty on 23 counts of rape and two of attempted murder. He was also sentenced to an additional 254 years in jail for a host of other crimes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality has welcomed the sentence handed down to convicted serial rapist Shadrack Chauke.

Chauke was handed 25 life terms by the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday after being convicted on 23 counts of rape and two of attempted murder.

He was also sentenced to an additional 254 years in jail for a host of other crimes, including assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm‚ robbery and kidnapping. The attacks all happened between 2012 and 2015 in Tembisa, Ivory Park and Kempton Park.

The commission's Jabu Baloyi says the courts should be applauded for dealing decisively with cases of gender-based violence.

“We commend those who have been working around this case and we also welcome the witnesses [and what they] have gone through in terms of testifying against this man. As the Commission for Gender Equality we welcome the sentence,” he said.

