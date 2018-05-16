Foreign shop owners in KZN plead for govt protection following threat
Foreign shop owners in KZN townships have been living in fear since the emergence of a threatening letter from the Northern Region Business Association.
KWAZULU-NATAL - Foreign shop owners in KwaZulu-Natal have called on government to protect them as a deadline for them to stop operating in townships looms.
They say they received a letter from the Northern Region Business Association - which apparently represents local informal traders - instructing them to close shop and vacate the area by Thursday.
A similar letter emerged in 2015, which led to the killing of at least six foreign shop owners and 2,000 more were displaced.
Local shop owners are accusing foreigners of putting them out of business and operating illegally.
Foreign shop owners in KZN townships have been living in fear since the emergence of the threatening letter.
They now want government to step in.
“We want government to protect us and if there is any problem to be resolved, we are ready to negotiate with them."
Government called an urgent meeting between foreign and local shop owners in KwaMashu on Tuesday night, which resolved that all businesses in the area should be registered and regulated.
But the local business association says it will only decide at a meeting with community members whether to allow foreign shop owners to continue trading beyond tomorrow.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Local
-
‘ANC, EFF stance on land issue an attack on white population’
-
Ramaphosa refuses Moyane request to reconsider exit settlement
-
De Lille: We must find a solution to fight with DA, for CT's sake
-
Security guards wounded in Joburg cash-in-transit heist recovering in hospital
-
Calls mount for closure of Israeli embassy in SA
-
Lindiwe Sisulu under pressure over Gaza carnage
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.