First aid course to empower women in Mitchells Plain's red zones

A Mitchells Plain organisation has implemented a project targeting red zone areas, where ambulances are not allowed without a police escort.

Fifty women from communities like Tafelsig and Eastridge will now receive emergency first aider response training.

The six-hour training programme, accredited by UWC, will see paramedics visit the community to equip the women with skills for responding to medical emergencies.

The NEAD Community Development Organisation's Joanie Fredericks says that too many people have died or have found themselves on the brink of death due to a delay in emergecy medical services in Mitchells Plain.

Authorities declared several red zones in communities across Cape Town last year following attacks on paramedics.

This meant that ambulances could not enter the areas without a police escort, which is difficult in communities where police man power is lacking.

Fredericks says participants will at the very least learn how to stabilise patients and hopefully keep them alive until paramedics eventually arrive.

"We are also very well aware of people who have been forced to pick up their loved ones from the ground where there were stabbings and even shootings and sometimes motor vehicle accidents, loads those people onto bakkies and cars and drive them [to hospital]."

The training programme starts later this week with the first 50 participants.