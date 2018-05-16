Film shares untold story of 7 men who were sentenced to life with Mandela
The documentary titled ‘The State Against Mandela And the Others’ is showing at the Cannes Film Festival as a special screening.
CANNES - A new film using digitally restored sound archives of the Rivonia treason trial shares previously unheard testimony of the men who were sentenced to life in prison alongside Nelson Mandela.
The documentary titled The State Against Mandela And the Others is showing at the Cannes Film Festival as a special screening and features some of the last interviews to be done with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Ahmed Kathrada.
WATCH: The State Against Mandela And the Others | Trailer
Filmmaker Nicolas Champeaux says he wanted to make the documentary to highlight the stories of the other seven men who were sentenced to life imprisonment with Madiba.
“The film is about the others. It’s a film about commitment, making sacrifices, resisting, fighting collectively and solidarity.”
Andrew Mlangeni, who was among the co-accused, says hearing the archives took him back.
“Very moving… and inspiring. At one stage, I cried but nobody could see me because it was dark.”
The archives were restored using a French invention, under a partnership created between SA and France.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
