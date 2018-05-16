Fearing for their lives, KZN foreign shop owners close businesses
Despite KZN Premier Willies Mchunu’s intervention, local business owners say they’ve not given an undertaking to allow their foreign counterparts to trade beyond Thursday.
KWAMASHU - Some foreign shop owners in KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have closed their shops ahead of Thursday’s deadline to pack up and leave the township, telling Eyewitness News they fear for their lives.
Despite KZN Premier Willies Mchunu’s intervention on Monday night, local business owners say they’ve not given an undertaking to allow their foreign counterparts to trade beyond Thursday.
The North Region Business Association sent a letter to the foreign shop owners earlier in May, setting the deadline and accusing them of overlooking locals for employment and operating their businesses unfairly.
In 2015, foreign nationals were threatened through a similar letter and then attacks followed in which six people were killed and 2,000 others displaced.
EWN took a drive around KwaMashu on Wednesday, where many foreign-owned shops are closed. The deadline for the foreign nationals to pack up may be on Thursday, but they’re already feeling unsafe as Jamal Mohammed explains.
“People fear for their lives. Some containers are closed in anticipation of what’s going to happen on Thursday (17 may).”
For locally owned shops, it’s a business as usual.
Police have told EWN they are keeping a close eye on the township.
WATCH: Foreign businessmen told to leave KwaZulu-Natal
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
EFF fires back at Moeletsi Mbeki on land expropriation issue
-
No Messi in #SundownsBarça starting 11
-
Malusi Gigaba defends role in Guptas naturalisation
-
Stringent security measures at FNB Stadium for Sundowns, Barcelona clash
-
Ramaphosa refuses Moyane request to reconsider exit settlement
-
Casac: Bathabile Dlamini has nowhere left to hide
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.