EFF fires back at Moeletsi Mbeki on land expropriation issue

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
Go

EFF fires back at Moeletsi Mbeki on land expropriation issue

Mbeki on Tuesday said the African National Congress and EFF’s stance on land expropriation without compensation was a mere attack on the white population.

FILE: EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
FILE: EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters has accused political commentator Moeletsi Mbeki of “dancing to the tune of AfriForum”.

Mbeki on Tuesday said the African National Congress and EFF’s stance on land expropriation without compensation was a mere attack on the white population.

He was speaking at the Nation in Conversation panel discussion at Nampo in Bothaville in the Free State.

WATCH: Analysts, politicians and lobbyists discuss South Africa's land question.

Mbeki labelled EFF leader Julius Malema a black racist and advised white South Africans not to worry about the land issue.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has responded to Mbeki’s remarks.

“He’s dancing to the tune of AfriForum in all characterisation. Simply because we want land to be redistributed, we’re labelled racist. Moeletsi Mbeki has been the most dishonest in that regard.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA