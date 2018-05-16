De Lille: We must find a solution to fight with DA, for CT's sake
Patricia de Lille might be in for a cold reception when she returns to work as Cape Town's executive mayor on Wednesday.
The Western Cape High Court on Tuesday ruled that De Lille can resume her duties as mayor and suspended a Democratic Alliance (DA) decision to rescind her membership.
It also ruled that her mayoral committee will continue to function as it did before her removal.
The Cape Town mayor is ready to return to work despite recent clashes with some members of her mayoral committee.
“For the sake of good governance and for the sake of the people of Cape Town, we must begin to find a solution to this fight between myself and the DA,” De Lille said.
Although the court has ruled that she can remain in office pending her challenge of a clause in the DA constitution next week, the party says she'll only act in a "ceremonial role."
READ: De Lille judgment
De Lille Interdict Final by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
The party's Natasha Mazzone said: “We have agreed to adhere to any instruction by the court and as such we are insisting that Patricia de Lille also adhere to the instruction given to her by the court, which operates under the principles and mandates by the DA.”
Judge Patrick Gamble yesterday noted that De Lille had established a prima facie basis for approaching the court for a review of the DA's constitution which will be heard on 25 May.
WATCH: Patricia de Lille to return as Cape Town mayor
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
