De Lille: SMS matter must be resolved through DA disciplinary processes
Patricia de Lille allegedly wanted to influence the process as she was backing Achmat Ebrahim to be reappointed to the position.
CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille is keeping mum on whether she sent a text message favouring the appointment of a city manager.
She purportedly sent the SMS to mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg who sat on the selection panel.
WATCH: DA caucus in Cape Town criticise De Lille's leadership
De Lille allegedly wanted to influence the process as she was backing Achmat Ebrahim to be reappointed to the position.
The message De Lille allegedly sent reads: “I want to keep Achmat so score him the highest, thanks.”
But De Lille is not willing to reveal whether she did sent the text or not, saying the matter should be resolved through the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) disciplinary processes.
“Procedurally, what needs to happen is that the Democratic Alliance establishes a disciplinary commission. It must go there so that it can be tested. I’ve always asked that my disciplinary hearing be open to the public and media.”
De Lille put on her mayoral chain again following a Western Cape High Court ruling on Tuesday, reinstating her position and DA membership.
LISTEN: De Lille: We need to put the people of Cape Town first
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
EFF fires back at Moeletsi Mbeki on land expropriation issue
-
Ramaphosa refuses Moyane request to reconsider exit settlement
-
[WATCH] ‘ANC, EFF stance on land issue an attack on white population’
-
[MUST WATCH] Why farmers 'need' workers, unions to stand up to politicians
-
DA to keep close eye on De Lille's decision making
-
[ANALYSIS] Mahumapelo attempts brutal fightback
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.