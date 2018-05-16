DA to keep close eye on De Lille's decision making

The DA caucus says that Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille won't have any effective control in the city.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will keep a close eye on every decision Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille makes.

The Western Cape High Court on Tuesday ruled that De Lille may return to her post as mayor pending the outcome of her challenge of a clause in the DA's constitution on 25 May.

The court suspended a DA decision to rescind her membership and also effectively restored her mayoral committee.

READ: De Lille judgment

The DA caucus says that De Lille won't have any effective control in the city.

Deputy mayor and caucus leader Ian Neilson says councillors will keep a close eye on any major decision taken by the mayor.

"She will not be able to issue instructions that could be implemented. The DA caucus will ensure that everything that she does is properly investigated before it is implemented."

Meanwhile, mayco member and deputy caucus leader JP Smith says the working relationship between De Lille and 75% of the DA caucus is destroyed.

The chairperson of the Cape Town Metro, Grant Twigg, says the court's decision will negatively affect its citizens.

"It's unfortunate, the judgment, because it is putting the City of Cape Town backwards because we'd like to put Cape Town first and not the individual."