DA finalising panel for De Lille disciplinary hearings
The DA says proceedings against Patricia de Lille can resume now that she’s been reinstated as mayor and her party membership has been restored.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is finalising a panel to conduct Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille's disciplinary hearings.
The party says proceedings against De Lille can resume now that she’s been reinstated as mayor and her party membership has been restored.
Western Cape High Court judges Patrick Gamble and Monde Samela on Tuesday ruled De Lille can return to her position, pending the outcome of her application challenging the DA's cessation of membership clause.
Disciplinary proceedings against De Lille were delayed when advocate Pogiso Monchusi recused himself from the panel in March.
LISTEN: De Lille: We need to put the people of Cape Town first
De Lille has been charged with acting in a manner which impacts negatively on the party and faces allegations that she tried to influence the appointment of a city manager and turned a blind eye to claims of tender irregularities.
The DA's Steenhuisen Report has also found she acted in an improper and abusive manner while leading the DA caucus in the Cape Town council.
DA federal council deputy chairperson Natasha Mazzone says De Lille's alleged autocratic leadership style has divided the caucus.
“All disciplinary processes continue now as they have before. In fact, one of the orders of the court was that Ms De Lille must operate under the mandate of the DA and is subject to DA discipline.”
De Lille says she will deal with details around a text message she purportedly sent to Mayco member Xanthea Limberg about the appointment of a city manager when the hearings resume.
It's not yet known when the hearings will commence.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Traffic heavily backed up near FNB stadium ahead of Sundowns & Barcelona game
-
EFF fires back at Moeletsi Mbeki on land expropriation issue
-
National govt has officially taken over NW
-
Ramaphosa refuses Moyane request to reconsider exit settlement
-
Assault case against Mduduzi Manana receives high priority
-
SA Express no longer sustainable - CFO
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.