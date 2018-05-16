DA finalising panel for De Lille disciplinary hearings

The DA says proceedings against Patricia de Lille can resume now that she’s been reinstated as mayor and her party membership has been restored.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is finalising a panel to conduct Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille's disciplinary hearings.

The party says proceedings against De Lille can resume now that she’s been reinstated as mayor and her party membership has been restored.

Western Cape High Court judges Patrick Gamble and Monde Samela on Tuesday ruled De Lille can return to her position, pending the outcome of her application challenging the DA's cessation of membership clause.

Disciplinary proceedings against De Lille were delayed when advocate Pogiso Monchusi recused himself from the panel in March.

De Lille has been charged with acting in a manner which impacts negatively on the party and faces allegations that she tried to influence the appointment of a city manager and turned a blind eye to claims of tender irregularities.

The DA's Steenhuisen Report has also found she acted in an improper and abusive manner while leading the DA caucus in the Cape Town council.

DA federal council deputy chairperson Natasha Mazzone says De Lille's alleged autocratic leadership style has divided the caucus.

“All disciplinary processes continue now as they have before. In fact, one of the orders of the court was that Ms De Lille must operate under the mandate of the DA and is subject to DA discipline.”

De Lille says she will deal with details around a text message she purportedly sent to Mayco member Xanthea Limberg about the appointment of a city manager when the hearings resume.

It's not yet known when the hearings will commence.

