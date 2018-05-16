Popular Topics
DA: ANC more concerned with clinging to power, than serving people of Gauteng

The DA maintains that if Gauteng Premier David Makhura took full responsibility for the Esidimeni tragedy he would have done the honourable thing and resigned.

FILE: Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - It's the season for no-confidence motions as Gauteng Premier David Makhura overcame a motion of confidence brought against him by the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday.

The party wants him sacked over his handling of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Over 140 psychiatric patients died when the Gauteng Health Department moved them to ill equipped NGOs.

The DA maintains if Makhura took full responsibility for the tragedy he would have done the honourable thing and resigned.

The party’s John Moodey said: “We cannot allow the most marginalised in society to be treated as non-entities.”

Moodey says the ANC is more concerned about clinging to power than serving the people of Gauteng.

“The ANC doesn’t care about our mandate as leaders and therefore voted against the motion.”

Meanwhile, Makhura has reiterated that his government deeply regrets the tragedy and has already implemented some of the recommendations in Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba’s report.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

