Court dismisses joined bid to set aside govt’s proposed fracking regulations

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
Go

Court dismisses joined bid to set aside govt’s proposed fracking regulations

AfriForum and Treasure the Karoo say the regulations are unlawful on various grounds.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed a joint application by Afri Forum and action group Treasure the Karoo to set aside government’s intended fracking regulations.

The purpose of the new regulations is to prescribe standards and practices to ensure the safe exploration and production of petroleum. AfriForum and Treasure the Karoo maintain the regulations are unlawful on various grounds.

AfriForum's Marcus Pawson says the two organisations are studying the judgement.

“We are very disappointed in the judgment which said our application was dismissed. We are still reading the documentation and [we will] get legal advice. We would like to appeal the position,” he said.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA