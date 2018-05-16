Court dismisses joined bid to set aside govt’s proposed fracking regulations
AfriForum and Treasure the Karoo say the regulations are unlawful on various grounds.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed a joint application by Afri Forum and action group Treasure the Karoo to set aside government’s intended fracking regulations.
The purpose of the new regulations is to prescribe standards and practices to ensure the safe exploration and production of petroleum. AfriForum and Treasure the Karoo maintain the regulations are unlawful on various grounds.
AfriForum's Marcus Pawson says the two organisations are studying the judgement.
“We are very disappointed in the judgment which said our application was dismissed. We are still reading the documentation and [we will] get legal advice. We would like to appeal the position,” he said.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
