Cops on scene after protest erupts in Scottsdene

The demonstration is taking place near the housing office.

FILE: Kraaifontein residents march to the Western Cape High Court on 20 April 2018 during a protest for low-income housing. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
FILE: Kraaifontein residents march to the Western Cape High Court on 20 April 2018 during a protest for low-income housing. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officers are on scene of a protest that has broken out in Scottsdene in Kraaifontein.

The demonstration is taking place near the housing office. Officials say demonstrators are throwing stones and rubble has been set alight in the road.

The City of Cape Town’s traffic services Richard Coleman says several roads have been closed as a result.

“We’ve got the Scottsdene Housing Office and surrounding roads closed in that area due to stone throwing and rubble that’s been set alight. We ask motorists to please take caution in that area. Officers will divert traffic.”

In April, residents demonstrated outside the Western Cape High Court and called for more low-income houses to be developed in the area. They approached the court for an interdict against private property developers who've built housing units in Scottsdene. At the time, protesters said they were tired of being overlooked.

Additional reporting by Monique Mortlock.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

