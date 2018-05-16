Confirmed road closures for Sundowns & Barcelona game

The game will kick off at 18:15 and gates will be open at 12:00 for fans to start making their way into the stadium.

JOHANNESBURG - Here are some of the confirmed road closures in and around the FNB Stadium on Wednesday for the Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations friendly match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Barcelona.

The game will kick-off at 18:15 and gates will be open at 12:00 for fans to start making their way into the stadium.

Roads will be closed from 10am to 10pm on Wednesday.