Confirmed road closures for Sundowns & Barcelona game
The game will kick off at 18:15 and gates will be open at 12:00 for fans to start making their way into the stadium.
JOHANNESBURG - Here are some of the confirmed road closures in and around the FNB Stadium on Wednesday for the Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations friendly match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Barcelona.
The game will kick-off at 18:15 and gates will be open at 12:00 for fans to start making their way into the stadium.
Roads will be closed from 10am to 10pm on Wednesday.
Be on the lookout for Outer Perimeter Road Closures / Accredited Vehicle Check Points, in and around the FNB Stadium ⛔️— StadiumManagementSA (@OfficialSMSA) May 16, 2018
Be sure to plan your time and routes wisely #DownsBarca ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/AaafhWoJ4C
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.