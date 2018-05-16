City of CT says 3 desalination plants will deliver water in May

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says its three desalination plants are expected to deliver water into the system in May. The plants have been delayed since February.

Mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg says construction and water quality testing at the plants have been completed.

The Strandfontein plant was due to go online in March and the Monwabisi facility was to start producing water by early April. The V&A Waterfront plant started producing water, but the city found there were issues around the water quality.

Limberg says operations were delayed due to funding and the quality testing process which took longer than expected.

Contractors at the Monwabisi and Strandfontein plants are each expected to deliver seven million litres per day over 24 months at a cost of about R250 million per facility.

The V&A Waterfront plant will deliver two million litres per day.

