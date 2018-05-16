City of CT says 3 desalination plants will deliver water in May

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
Go

City of CT says 3 desalination plants will deliver water in May

Mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg says construction and water quality testing at the plants have been completed.

FILE: A Cape Town resident fills up a 5-litre bottle as Capetonians prepare for Day Zero. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
FILE: A Cape Town resident fills up a 5-litre bottle as Capetonians prepare for Day Zero. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says its three desalination plants are expected to deliver water into the system in May. The plants have been delayed since February.

Mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg says construction and water quality testing at the plants have been completed.

The Strandfontein plant was due to go online in March and the Monwabisi facility was to start producing water by early April. The V&A Waterfront plant started producing water, but the city found there were issues around the water quality.

Limberg says operations were delayed due to funding and the quality testing process which took longer than expected.

Contractors at the Monwabisi and Strandfontein plants are each expected to deliver seven million litres per day over 24 months at a cost of about R250 million per facility.

The V&A Waterfront plant will deliver two million litres per day.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA