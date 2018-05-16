Chelsea must show ambition with new signings, says Hazard
The 27-year-old’s current deal expires in 2020 and Chelsea have been keen to tie him to the club amid persistent speculation about a move to Spain.
Eden Hazard fully expects to be at Chelsea next season but says he is in no hurry to sign a new contract as he wants the club to prove their ambition by bringing in players capable of winning the Premier League.
Chelsea finished fifth in the league, and while they have the chance to end the season on a high with Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester United, Hazard said the club must look to improve the squad for a title challenge.
“I’m waiting for new players next season. I want good players, because I want to win the Premier League next season,” Hazard told British media.
The Belgium forward said that his next contract might be the last one he signs while he is in the prime of his career.
“That’s why I’ m taking my time. It’s something big, so I need to think about a lot of things. But one thing is for sure: I’m happy here,” he added.
“... I think the FA Cup final is not my last game for Chelsea. It’s the last game of the season, that’s it... “
