Cele: Govt measures in place to deal with KZN political killings

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has assured Parliament that government is putting in place measures to deal with political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Tabling his budget in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Cele said that political violence in the province is receiving special attention.

His remarks follow a visit to the province by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week, where he called for greater action in apprehending those responsible for the killings.

His Police Minister, Bheki Cele, says that a team of ministers has already been put together to specifically deal with attacks in the province.

"His excellency Cyril Ramaphosa has put together a team of ministers to deal specifically with the attacks in KwaZulu-Natal. In the next few days, we will be announcing intervention measures to address the killings."

Cele says that the deployment of special teams won't only be limited to KwaZulu-Natal and will move to other provinces, including Gauteng and the North West.