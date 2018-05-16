Popular Topics
Cele: Govt measures in place to deal with KZN political killings

Tabling his budget in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that political violence in the province is receiving special attention.

FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: GCIS

48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has assured Parliament that government is putting in place measures to deal with political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Tabling his budget in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Cele said that political violence in the province is receiving special attention.

His remarks follow a visit to the province by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week, where he called for greater action in apprehending those responsible for the killings.

President Ramaphosa this week instructed law enforcement officials to find and apprehend the killers of ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal.

His Police Minister, Bheki Cele, says that a team of ministers has already been put together to specifically deal with attacks in the province.

"His excellency Cyril Ramaphosa has put together a team of ministers to deal specifically with the attacks in KwaZulu-Natal. In the next few days, we will be announcing intervention measures to address the killings."

Cele says that the deployment of special teams won't only be limited to KwaZulu-Natal and will move to other provinces, including Gauteng and the North West.

