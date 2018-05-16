Calls mount for closure of Israeli embassy in SA

Groups, including the Palestine Solidarity Alliance, SACP and Numsa, say that government should also impose economic sanctions against Israel.

JOHANNESBURG - Calls are growing louder on Wednesday morning for a complete shutdown of the Israeli embassy in South Africa.

This comes after over 50 Palestinians were killed and 2,000 others injured during demonstrations over the inauguration of the us embassy in Jerusalem this week.

Groups, including the Palestine Solidarity Alliance, SACP and Numsa, say that government should also impose economic sanctions against Israel and cut all business ties with the country.

Yesterday, they delivered a memorandum at the US Consulate in Sandton, demanding that America stop what they've termed aggressive and provocative military campaigns in the Middle East.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “When you express outrage and disgust against a brutal country such as apartheid Israel, it must be demonstrated. Our government must expel the ambassador of Israel.”

Defenders of the Israeli action have said the country was protecting its boundary as a sovereign state against protesters who were hurling rocks and other objects.

