Brian Molefe approaches SCA over pension payout ruling
The High Court in Pretoria last month dismissed Molefe's application for leave to appeal the ruling that he pay back around R11 million that was unlawfully paid to him by the parastatal.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has approached the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein in an attempt to overturn a ruling ordering him to pay back his multi-million rand pension payout.
The court found it was unlawful for Molefe to receive this money as part of an early retirement pension benefit after his resignation in 2016.
Trade union Solidarity says it is opposing Molefe's petition to the SCA.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
