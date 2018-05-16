Bodies of missing girls found dumped in open veld in Thokoza

-
Suspect arrested for murder of 2 people at Delft Taxi RankLocal
-
Probe underway after sexual harassment claims against ex-Equal Education bossLocal
-
Parly committee concerned after threats against KZN foreign shop ownersLocal
-
[WATCH] Meghan Markle's 'girl next door' lifestyleWorld
-
SA Express no longer sustainable - CFOLocal
-
[WATCH] The history of Gaza in 2 minutesWorld
Popular Topics
-
Probe underway after sexual harassment claims against ex-Equal Education bossLocal
-
Parly committee concerned after threats against KZN foreign shop ownersLocal
-
SA Express no longer sustainable - CFOLocal
-
Jeff Radebe planning to use energy sector to ignite SA economyLocal
-
Cops on scene after protest erupts in ScottsdeneLocal
-
Bodies of missing girls found dumped in open veld in ThokozaLocal
-
Confirmed road closures for Sundowns & Barcelona gameSport
-
[WATCH] Surprise! The last time Sundowns faced BarecelonaSport
-
[WATCH] Barcelona FC touch down in JohannesburgSport
-
Allardyce sacked as Everton managerSport
-
Rapturous fans welcome Barcelona stars to SASport
-
Chelsea must show ambition with new signings, says HazardSport
Popular Topics
-
Dutch art dealer discovers first 'new' Rembrandt in 44 yearsLifestyle
-
Nestle to cut more sugar and salt in its productsLifestyle
-
Emilia Clarke paid the same as male stars on 'Game of Thrones'Lifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 15 May 2018Lifestyle
-
Meghan Markle's father to miss wedding due to heart surgeryLifestyle
-
Facebook has not fully answered questions on data privacy - UK lawmakersLifestyle
-
Donald Glover felt intimidated working with BeyoncéLifestyle
-
Harry, Meghan and Megan to crew British Airways royal wedding flightLifestyle
-
Wenders film shows 'emotional giant' Pope FrancisLifestyle
-
EFF fires back at Moeletsi Mbeki on land expropriation issuePolitics
-
[LISTEN] De Lille: We need to put the people of Cape Town firstPolitics
-
[MUST WATCH] Why farmers 'need' workers, unions to stand up to politiciansLocal
-
DA to keep close eye on De Lille's decision makingPolitics
-
Ramaphosa refuses Moyane request to reconsider exit settlementPolitics
-
DA: ANC more concerned with clinging to power, than serving people of GautengPolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] SA is learning the ropes of coalition politicsOpinion
-
[OPINION] Sexism isn’t just unfair, it makes women sickOpinion
-
[OPINION] A little more for Mother’s DayOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why it’s wrong to blame SA’s woes on Mandela’s compromisesOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Mahumapelo’s fightback aims to tear province, and ANC, apartOpinion
-
[OPINION] The US is out of the Iran deal. What now?Opinion
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Parly meeting to discuss SAA's financial results cancelled after parties clashLocal
-
Nestle to cut more sugar and salt in its productsLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Do you need to provide proof of income when applying for credit?Business
-
Mabuza: Spiralling municipal debt threatens Eskom’s sustainabilityLocal
-
SA Reserve Bank seen keeping rates at 6.50% next weekBusiness
-
Twitter changes strategy in battle against internet 'trolls'World
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Wed
- 14°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
Bodies of missing girls found dumped in open veld in Thokoza
The children were last seen playing together outside one of their houses on Sunday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni police are searching for criminals who murdered two young girls in Thokoza.
The children were last seen playing together outside one of their houses on Sunday afternoon. The police’s Mavela Masondo says their bodies were found dumped in an open veld on Tuesday.
“A member of the community alerted the police about two bodies somewhere in an open veld in Tokoza. When we arrived on the scene, we found the bodies. We called the families, and they identified the bodies as those of the missing young girls, aged eight and nine years old.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
EFF fires back at Moeletsi Mbeki on land expropriation issue2 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa refuses Moyane request to reconsider exit settlement7 hours ago
-
Casac: Bathabile Dlamini has nowhere left to hide5 hours ago
-
Home Affairs launches new efficient identity system4 hours ago
-
SA Express no longer sustainable - CFOone hour ago
-
De Lille: SMS matter must be resolved through DA disciplinary processes2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.