Bodies of missing girls found dumped in open veld in Thokoza

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
Go

Bodies of missing girls found dumped in open veld in Thokoza

The children were last seen playing together outside one of their houses on Sunday afternoon.

FILE: Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
FILE: Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni police are searching for criminals who murdered two young girls in Thokoza.

The children were last seen playing together outside one of their houses on Sunday afternoon. The police’s Mavela Masondo says their bodies were found dumped in an open veld on Tuesday.

“A member of the community alerted the police about two bodies somewhere in an open veld in Tokoza. When we arrived on the scene, we found the bodies. We called the families, and they identified the bodies as those of the missing young girls, aged eight and nine years old.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA