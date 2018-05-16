Bodies of missing girls found dumped in open veld in Thokoza

The children were last seen playing together outside one of their houses on Sunday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni police are searching for criminals who murdered two young girls in Thokoza.

The children were last seen playing together outside one of their houses on Sunday afternoon. The police’s Mavela Masondo says their bodies were found dumped in an open veld on Tuesday.

“A member of the community alerted the police about two bodies somewhere in an open veld in Tokoza. When we arrived on the scene, we found the bodies. We called the families, and they identified the bodies as those of the missing young girls, aged eight and nine years old.”

