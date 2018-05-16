Popular Topics
Barca wins Nelson Mandela Centenary match against Sundowns

Sundowns went behind as early as the 4th minute when an error on defence from Soumahoro Bangaly gifted striker Ousmane Dembele Barcelona’s first goal.

Barcelona’s Luis Suarez in action against during their team’s Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebrations match against Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Facebook.com.
Barcelona’s Luis Suarez in action against during their team’s Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebrations match against Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Facebook.com.
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Spanish giants Barcelona beat PSL Champions Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 in the Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebrations match at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Sundowns went behind as early as the 4th minute when an error on defence from Soumahoro Bangaly gifted striker Ousmane Dembele Barcelona’s first goal.

Uruguayan International Luis Suarez then doubled Barcelona’s lead on the half-hour mark as the Catalan giants took a comfortable 2-0 lead into have time.

Coach Ernesto Valverde rung the changes at half-time which saw the introduction of Brazilian stars Phillipe Coutinho and Paulinho before Lionel Messi was introduced with 30 mins to go.

Barca added a third goal through Andre Gomes but Sibusiso Vilakazi made sure Sundowns came away from the match with a goal.

Sundowns now focus their attention on their CAF Champions’ League Group C match against Guinea side Horoya, while Barcelona finish their league season with a home game against Real Sociedad.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

