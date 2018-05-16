41% of rape cases reported in past 3 years involve children

The Democratic Alliance has released the statistics after receiving a parliamentary reply from the Police Minister.

CAPE TOWN – At least 41% of all reported rape cases from the past three years involve children. In the same period, more than 2,600 children were murdered, which constitutes 5% of all murders investigated by police.

DA Shadow Minister of Police Zakhele Mbhele says only 21% of child rape cases and only one in three child murder cases resulted in successful convictions.

“Given some of the details of the weapons used in these murders, you see a really brutal and tragic picture of violence used on the most vulnerable of society.”

Some of the weapons used in these murders include firearms, axes, spades, pangas, hammers, belts and poison.

The trials of at least two alleged child rapists and murderers are currently underway in the Western Cape High Court. Mortimer Saunders is accused of raping and killing three-year-old Courtney Pieters in Elsies River last year, while Odwa Nkololo is accused of raping and murdering four-year-old Iyapha Yamile in Khayelitsha.

HARSHER SENTENCES FOR SEXUAL OFFENCES

Last week, government announced it will introduce tougher sentences for those convicted of gender-based violence and sexual offences.

Justice Minister Michael Masutha said the 20-year limit on prosecutions for these crimes should be scrapped.

“One of the categories in which we intend to abolish the prescribed period of 20 years is sexual offences, femicide and all forms of gender-based violence. The review will also introduce harsher sentences.”

He told Parliament that the Criminal Procedure Act of 1977 needs to be reviewed.

The Act lays down the period within which the State can prosecute people accused of certain categories of crime.

Additional reporting by Gaye Davis.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)