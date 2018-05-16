41% of rape cases reported in past 3 years involve children
The Democratic Alliance has released the statistics after receiving a parliamentary reply from the Police Minister.
CAPE TOWN – At least 41% of all reported rape cases from the past three years involve children. In the same period, more than 2,600 children were murdered, which constitutes 5% of all murders investigated by police.
The Democratic Alliance has released the statistics after receiving a parliamentary reply from the Police Minister.
DA Shadow Minister of Police Zakhele Mbhele says only 21% of child rape cases and only one in three child murder cases resulted in successful convictions.
“Given some of the details of the weapons used in these murders, you see a really brutal and tragic picture of violence used on the most vulnerable of society.”
Some of the weapons used in these murders include firearms, axes, spades, pangas, hammers, belts and poison.
The trials of at least two alleged child rapists and murderers are currently underway in the Western Cape High Court. Mortimer Saunders is accused of raping and killing three-year-old Courtney Pieters in Elsies River last year, while Odwa Nkololo is accused of raping and murdering four-year-old Iyapha Yamile in Khayelitsha.
WATCH: Courtney Pieters: One year on
HARSHER SENTENCES FOR SEXUAL OFFENCES
Last week, government announced it will introduce tougher sentences for those convicted of gender-based violence and sexual offences.
Justice Minister Michael Masutha said the 20-year limit on prosecutions for these crimes should be scrapped.
“One of the categories in which we intend to abolish the prescribed period of 20 years is sexual offences, femicide and all forms of gender-based violence. The review will also introduce harsher sentences.”
He told Parliament that the Criminal Procedure Act of 1977 needs to be reviewed.
The Act lays down the period within which the State can prosecute people accused of certain categories of crime.
Additional reporting by Gaye Davis.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Fearing for their lives, KZN foreign shop owners close businesses
-
EFF fires back at Moeletsi Mbeki on land expropriation issue
-
No Messi in #SundownsBarça starting 11
-
Malusi Gigaba defends role in Guptas naturalisation
-
Ramaphosa refuses Moyane request to reconsider exit settlement
-
Stringent security measures at FNB Stadium for Sundowns, Barcelona clash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.