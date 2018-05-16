3 teens drown trying to cross river in Umlazi

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has sent its condolences to the families of the victims.

JOHANNESBURG - Three teenagers have drowned while trying to cross a river near their high school in Umlazi.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has sent its condolences to the families of the victims and says it is providing support to their relatives.

Provincial officials are calling on residents to be extra cautious, with flood warnings in place in several districts.

spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said: “We’re urging residents of the affected regions and all other parts of the province to stay away from rivers and streams in their vicinity. We’re also warning against floods and urging motorists to drive carefully and avoid low-lying regions.”

