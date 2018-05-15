Zuma set to file papers to avoid prosecution on fraud, corruption charges
Jacob Zuma made his first appearance in the Durban High Court last month, alongside French arms firm Thales, on 16 charges related to the multi-billion rand arms deal.
PRETORIA - Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to file an application to challenge prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams' decision not to accept his representations and allow the criminal case against him to proceed.
Zuma made his first appearance in the Durban High Court last month, alongside French arms firm Thales, on 16 charges related to the multi-billion rand arms deal.
The former president fought a lengthy legal battle against the Democratic Alliance (DA) over the case. Last year, however, the Supreme Court of Appeal set aside the 2009 decision to withdraw charges against him.
Now, Zuma is expected to have another try at ensuring he is not prosecuted on charges, including fraud and corruption, an extension of a legal battle that he’s waged for nearly a decade.
After the matter was postponed in the High Court last month, Zuma’s attorney Michael Hulley said they would launch a review application by 15 May.
However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Luvuyo Mfaku says they haven’t received any notification of such a review.
Zuma has long held that the case against him is politically motivated, adding the delay in the matter being brought to court has prejudiced him.
The former president is due back in court on 8 June.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
