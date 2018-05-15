WC Transport to meet top police brass over taxi violence in CT
Transport MEC Donald Grant says there are several issues that need to be addressed, which includes the Provincial Operating Licence Board.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department will on Wednesday meet with senior police officials to discuss taxi violence in Cape Town.
The meeting will be with the MEC for Community Safety Dan Plato and the SA Police Service to review the progress made in killings [investigations] and the number of arrests.
Over the past few weeks, about nine people have been killed or wounded at taxi ranks across the city.
On Friday, two people were shot and killed at the Delft Taxi rank and on Monday Delft taxis refused to operate in the area.
Transport MEC Donald Grant says there are several issues that need to be addressed, which includes the Provincial Operating Licence Board.
“We’ve not reviewed the activities of the Provincial Operating License Board, its efficiency and effectiveness. There were some inputs from the taxi association on 11 May and we’ve taken those comments to hand.”
Furthermore, Grant says they need to seriously look at the practice of the traffic authorities turning a blind eye to activities of so-called mother bodies in the taxi industry.
“We cannot have other people adopting law enforcement measures themselves and selling stickers to other taxi associations for so-called protection on routes.”
DELFT
As taxi violence and protests grip Delft, a man has been arrested and a taxi impounded in the area following a high-speed chase.
Members of the Law Enforcement Neighbourhood Safety Team were patrolling when they spotted a suspicious looking taxi on the corner of Delft Main and Voorbrug Road, earlier on Tuesday.
Three armed men jumped out of the taxi and fled. One of the gunmen opened fire after officers gave chase. The taxi crashed into a ditch during the chase, and the driver escaped.
Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason says it appears the officers’ intervention prevented a potentially violent attack on other taxi drivers at the Delft Taxi Rank.
“The officers gave chase and one of the suspects opened fire. One suspect was arrested during the chase, but the three others managed to get away.”
Taxi violence in Delft has claimed three lives within a week.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
‘Patricia de Lille is no longer our leader so there is no working relationship'
-
Ajax CT relegated after being found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro
-
Barcelona to arrive in SA on Wednesday morning
-
Ramaphosa appoints Radebe as president of SA for 2 days
-
Patricia de Lille to remain CT mayor, DA member for now
-
Lindiwe Sisulu under pressure over Gaza carnage
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.