WC Transport to meet top police brass over taxi violence in CT

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department will on Wednesday meet with senior police officials to discuss taxi violence in Cape Town.

The meeting will be with the MEC for Community Safety Dan Plato and the SA Police Service to review the progress made in killings [investigations] and the number of arrests.

Over the past few weeks, about nine people have been killed or wounded at taxi ranks across the city.

On Friday, two people were shot and killed at the Delft Taxi rank and on Monday Delft taxis refused to operate in the area.

Transport MEC Donald Grant says there are several issues that need to be addressed, which includes the Provincial Operating Licence Board.

“We’ve not reviewed the activities of the Provincial Operating License Board, its efficiency and effectiveness. There were some inputs from the taxi association on 11 May and we’ve taken those comments to hand.”

Furthermore, Grant says they need to seriously look at the practice of the traffic authorities turning a blind eye to activities of so-called mother bodies in the taxi industry.

“We cannot have other people adopting law enforcement measures themselves and selling stickers to other taxi associations for so-called protection on routes.”

DELFT

As taxi violence and protests grip Delft, a man has been arrested and a taxi impounded in the area following a high-speed chase.

Members of the Law Enforcement Neighbourhood Safety Team were patrolling when they spotted a suspicious looking taxi on the corner of Delft Main and Voorbrug Road, earlier on Tuesday.

Three armed men jumped out of the taxi and fled. One of the gunmen opened fire after officers gave chase. The taxi crashed into a ditch during the chase, and the driver escaped.

Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason says it appears the officers’ intervention prevented a potentially violent attack on other taxi drivers at the Delft Taxi Rank.

“The officers gave chase and one of the suspects opened fire. One suspect was arrested during the chase, but the three others managed to get away.”

Taxi violence in Delft has claimed three lives within a week.

