Waugh steps down as Australia selector
After four years on the selectors’ panel, Mark Waugh had elected not to continue in the role when his contract expires 31 August, CA said in a statement.
MELBOURNE - Former test batsman Mark Waugh will step down as a national selector at the end of August, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday.
After four years on the selectors’ panel, Waugh had elected not to continue in the role when his contract expires 31 August, CA said in a statement.
Waugh, who recently accepted a new TV commentary role with a local broadcaster, will finish up following the tours of England and Zimbabwe.
“We’re disappointed to lose Mark, but wish him all the best in his new role and we are pleased he will still have heavy involvement in the game,” CA high performance boss Pat Howard said.
Waugh, who played 128 Tests and 244 ODIs for Australia, specialised in selecting for limited overs cricket, with a particular focus on the Twenty20 team.
His resignation will force another personnel change in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, which saw head coach Darren Lehmann quit a year before his contract’s expiry, despite being cleared of wrongdoing.
Justin Langer replaced Lehmann earlier this month and is expected to fill his predecessor’s role on the selectors’ panel which is chaired by Trevor Hohns.
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.