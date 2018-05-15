Vlok Symington and Sars reach settlement

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Vlok Symington and Sars reach settlement

Symington made headlines in 2016 when a video emerged of him allegedly being held hostage in a boardroom by Hawks investigators and Tom Moyane’s personal bodyguard.

FILE: Former South African Revenue Services official Vlok Symington. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
FILE: Former South African Revenue Services official Vlok Symington. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has given the go-ahead for a settlement between Sars and its senior official Vlok Symington.

Symington made headlines in 2016 when a video emerged of him allegedly being held hostage in a boardroom by Hawks investigators and suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s personal bodyguard, who was demanding he returns an incriminating document they’d mistakenly received.

Symington then took Sars to court to challenge disciplinary charges instituted by the firm for his conduct in the boardroom, but that matter was dismissed.

Now, in a statement Sars says all parties involved agreed in good faith to bring the matter to an end.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA