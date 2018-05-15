Vlok Symington and Sars reach settlement

Symington made headlines in 2016 when a video emerged of him allegedly being held hostage in a boardroom by Hawks investigators and Tom Moyane’s personal bodyguard.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has given the go-ahead for a settlement between Sars and its senior official Vlok Symington.

Symington made headlines in 2016 when a video emerged of him allegedly being held hostage in a boardroom by Hawks investigators and suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s personal bodyguard, who was demanding he returns an incriminating document they’d mistakenly received.

Symington then took Sars to court to challenge disciplinary charges instituted by the firm for his conduct in the boardroom, but that matter was dismissed.

Now, in a statement Sars says all parties involved agreed in good faith to bring the matter to an end.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)