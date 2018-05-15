Villepin: We need to reinforce the backbone of the world

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

Villepin: We need to reinforce the backbone of the world

Former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin says Africa and Europe must stand together to counter the threats and challenges posed by the United States in a unipolar world.

Dominique de Villepin. Picture: @FrenchEmbassyZA/Twitter
Dominique de Villepin. Picture: @FrenchEmbassyZA/Twitter
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin says that Africa and Europe must stand together to counter the threats and challenges posed by the United States in a unipolar world.

He was speaking at the South African Institute for International Affairs in Johannesburg.

He says the world’s stability is at stake with US President Donald Trump’s decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and to renounce the nuclear treaty with Iran.

“The world has not sufficient backbone to be able to stand such challenges in all; so we need to reinforce the backbone of the world.”

De Villepin says the Africa-Europe partnership will be driven by crisis management the Sahel, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Horn of Africa.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA