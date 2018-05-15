Villepin: We need to reinforce the backbone of the world
Former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin says Africa and Europe must stand together to counter the threats and challenges posed by the United States in a unipolar world.
PRETORIA - Former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin says that Africa and Europe must stand together to counter the threats and challenges posed by the United States in a unipolar world.
He was speaking at the South African Institute for International Affairs in Johannesburg.
He says the world’s stability is at stake with US President Donald Trump’s decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and to renounce the nuclear treaty with Iran.
“The world has not sufficient backbone to be able to stand such challenges in all; so we need to reinforce the backbone of the world.”
De Villepin says the Africa-Europe partnership will be driven by crisis management the Sahel, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Horn of Africa.
#VillepinInSA : “We are facing big difficulties in the world. We need to reinforce the backbones of the world by reinforcing the axe between Europe and Africa.” #SA_EUTalk @EUinSA @SAIIA_info— France in S. Africa (@FrenchEmbassyZA) May 14, 2018
Dominique de Villepin at #SA_EUTalk : “Africa needs a unified market. That is why we need a big partnership between Europe and Africa.” #VillepinInSA pic.twitter.com/xSI3KBAAg5— France in S. Africa (@FrenchEmbassyZA) May 14, 2018
#VillepinInSA : “To fight terrorism we need hope. We need to give choices against violence” #SA_EUTalk pic.twitter.com/sbDd1nKoRc— France in S. Africa (@FrenchEmbassyZA) May 14, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa appoints Radebe as president of SA for 2 days
-
Ajax CT relegated after being found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro
-
Zuma set to file papers to avoid prosecution on fraud, corruption charges
-
Sisulu: Israel's use of lethal force in Gaza unacceptable
-
[WATCH] Councillor Xanthea Limberg reacts to De Lille’s SMS comments
-
SAJBD: SA's double standards on Israel are outrageous
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.