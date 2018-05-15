Villepin: We need to reinforce the backbone of the world

Former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin says Africa and Europe must stand together to counter the threats and challenges posed by the United States in a unipolar world.

PRETORIA - Former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin says that Africa and Europe must stand together to counter the threats and challenges posed by the United States in a unipolar world.

He was speaking at the South African Institute for International Affairs in Johannesburg.

He says the world’s stability is at stake with US President Donald Trump’s decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and to renounce the nuclear treaty with Iran.

“The world has not sufficient backbone to be able to stand such challenges in all; so we need to reinforce the backbone of the world.”

De Villepin says the Africa-Europe partnership will be driven by crisis management the Sahel, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Horn of Africa.

#VillepinInSA : “We are facing big difficulties in the world. We need to reinforce the backbones of the world by reinforcing the axe between Europe and Africa.” #SA_EUTalk @EUinSA @SAIIA_info — France in S. Africa (@FrenchEmbassyZA) May 14, 2018

Dominique de Villepin at #SA_EUTalk : “Africa needs a unified market. That is why we need a big partnership between Europe and Africa.” #VillepinInSA pic.twitter.com/xSI3KBAAg5 — France in S. Africa (@FrenchEmbassyZA) May 14, 2018

#VillepinInSA : “To fight terrorism we need hope. We need to give choices against violence” #SA_EUTalk pic.twitter.com/sbDd1nKoRc — France in S. Africa (@FrenchEmbassyZA) May 14, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)