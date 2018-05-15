UDM welcomes sentencing of Education Dept official for bribery

It’s understood Mbhazima Mabasa was found guilty of demanding a bribe from a university student before approving their bursary.

JOHANNESBURG - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has welcomed the sentencing of a Department of Education official who will spend four years in prison for bribery.

It’s understood Mbhazima Mabasa was found guilty of demanding a bribe from a university student before approving their bursary.

UDM has called the act of taking advantage of vulnerable and needy bursary applicants deplorable, saying it hopes this sentencing will serve as a warning to those committing similar crimes.

The UDM’s Bongani Msomi said: “It’s immorally current and we commend the court for the sentence because this will be a lesson to other officials who are doing the same thing.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)