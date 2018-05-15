UDM welcomes sentencing of Education Dept official for bribery
It’s understood Mbhazima Mabasa was found guilty of demanding a bribe from a university student before approving their bursary.
JOHANNESBURG - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has welcomed the sentencing of a Department of Education official who will spend four years in prison for bribery.
UDM has called the act of taking advantage of vulnerable and needy bursary applicants deplorable, saying it hopes this sentencing will serve as a warning to those committing similar crimes.
The UDM’s Bongani Msomi said: “It’s immorally current and we commend the court for the sentence because this will be a lesson to other officials who are doing the same thing.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
