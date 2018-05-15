Tickets for Sundowns vs Barcelona friendly sold out
Tickets for the Nelson Mandela Centenary Cup match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Barcelona have been officially sold out, Stadium Management confirmed on Monday.
Stadium Management CEO Jacques Grobbelaar confirmed that just over 80,000 tickets for the mammoth clash have been sold and there will also be strict action against patrons who are in possession of fake tickets.
Tickets ranged from R40 to R550, as well as hospitality packages that started from R2,000.
Stringent security measures have also been put in place that includes beefed up police and security personnel.
#SundownsvsBarca - Hospitality Sold Out pic.twitter.com/uUbDiWm0KS— Dr. Jacques Grobbelaar (@Jacques_SMSA) May 13, 2018
