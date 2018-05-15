Popular Topics
Go

Three cars, building torched in Vrygrond protest

The city's law enforcement unit says a man sustained minor burns and two women were roughed up by the crowd.

FILE: Protesting Vrygrond residents burn tyres near a piece of land where they plan to build their shacks, on 17 April 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Protesting Vrygrond residents burn tyres near a piece of land where they plan to build their shacks, on 17 April 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Another night of violence gripped the Vrygrond and Capricorn areas on Monday night. Protesters torched a building and three vehicles.

The city's law enforcement unit says a man sustained minor burns and two women were roughed up by the crowd.

City of Cape Town Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason says: “Attacks on private property have continued for a second successive night in Capricorn in Muizenberg. Protesters targeted the New World Foundation building, setting three vehicles alight and petrol bombing part of the building.”

On Sunday, a group of people attacked the city's coastal park landfill site adjacent to Vrygrond, and two other businesses.

It's understood the unrest began after shacks were destroyed by officials.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

