Three cars, building torched in Vrygrond protest

CAPE TOWN - Another night of violence gripped the Vrygrond and Capricorn areas on Monday night. Protesters torched a building and three vehicles.

The city's law enforcement unit says a man sustained minor burns and two women were roughed up by the crowd.

City of Cape Town Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason says: “Attacks on private property have continued for a second successive night in Capricorn in Muizenberg. Protesters targeted the New World Foundation building, setting three vehicles alight and petrol bombing part of the building.”

On Sunday, a group of people attacked the city's coastal park landfill site adjacent to Vrygrond, and two other businesses.

It's understood the unrest began after shacks were destroyed by officials.

