Three cars, building torched in Vrygrond protest
The city's law enforcement unit says a man sustained minor burns and two women were roughed up by the crowd.
CAPE TOWN - Another night of violence gripped the Vrygrond and Capricorn areas on Monday night. Protesters torched a building and three vehicles.
The city's law enforcement unit says a man sustained minor burns and two women were roughed up by the crowd.
City of Cape Town Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason says: “Attacks on private property have continued for a second successive night in Capricorn in Muizenberg. Protesters targeted the New World Foundation building, setting three vehicles alight and petrol bombing part of the building.”
On Sunday, a group of people attacked the city's coastal park landfill site adjacent to Vrygrond, and two other businesses.
It's understood the unrest began after shacks were destroyed by officials.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa appoints Radebe as president of SA for 2 days
-
Sisulu: Israel's use of lethal force in Gaza unacceptable
-
Zuma set to file papers to avoid prosecution on fraud, corruption charges
-
Ajax CT relegated after being found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro
-
[WATCH] Councillor Xanthea Limberg reacts to De Lille’s SMS comments
-
SAJBD: SA's double standards on Israel are outrageous
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.