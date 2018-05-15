‘There will be no load shedding this winter’

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan visited Hendrina Power Station last week and says the power utility is getting on top of its coal shortage problems.

JOHANNESBURG - Amid Eskom’s coal supply problems, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has given the public assurance that there will be no load shedding this winter.

Delivering his budget in Parliament on Tuesday evening, Gorhan says while it’s too early to celebrate the “recapture” of the power utility, he’s satisfied with the work the new Eskom board is doing to fix governance issues at the power utility.

Gordhan visited Hendrina Power Station last week and says the power utility is getting on top of its coal shortage problems.

“Let me assure South Africans on behalf of Eskom; there will be no load shedding for over the winter period.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)