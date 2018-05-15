Taxpayers won’t pay Tom Moyane’s legal bills - Ramaphosa
'Eyewitness News' has seen a letter from the president’s legal team to Moyane where Cyril Ramaphosa does not budge to any of the demands made by the suspended Sars commissioner.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has chosen a hard-line approach with suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane, rejecting a demand that the state pays for his legal bills while he faces a disciplinary commission of inquiry.
Ramaphosa has also denied a claim by Moyane that the commission of inquiry against him was unfair.
The president suspended Moyane in March pending a disciplinary commission of inquiry headed by retired Judge Kate O’Regan.
Eyewitness News has seen a letter from the president’s legal team to Moyane where the president does not budge to any of the demands made by Moyane. Ramaphosa makes it clear that Moyane would face the inquiry without taxpayers footing the bill.
In the letter, he argued that the process of conducting the inquiry without oral representation was not unfair, as claimed by Moyane.
Moyane gave Ramaphosa until Tuesday to respond favourably to his demands, which includes changing the way the inquiry takes place and covering his legal cost.
Moyane faces charges of misconduct in violation of his duties linked to his handling of allegations against second-in-command Jonas Makwakwa, making unauthorised bonus payments, misleading Parliament and instructing a Sars official not to cooperate with an inquiry by audit firm KPMG.
LISTEN: Tom Moyane has been treated unfairly - lawyer
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
