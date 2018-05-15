Stan Matthews: We had chance to sign Manyama but we respected rules
JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has welcomed Safa's decision to dock Ajax Cape Town nine points and overturn their loss to the Cape Town side, which sees them receive three points and catapults them into the MTN Top 8 quarter-finals next season.
On Tuesday, Safa announced that they had found Ajax guilty of illegally fielding striker Tendai Ndoro in games against Platinum Stars, Polokwane City and SuperSport United.
The judgment sees Ajax lose all three matches 3-0 and have been fined R50,000 for each offence and effectively relegated from the Absa Premier League in place of Platinum Stars who now will take Ajax’s place in the promotion/relegation series against Jomo Cosmos and Black Leopards starting on Wednesday.
Matthews says his club had an opportunity to sign former Cape Town City captain Lebo Manyama but opted against the decision because they could only register him and not play him.
“We had a deal in principle with bringing back Lebo Manyama from Konyaspor, but we were advised against it because we could only register him and not play him as we would have been his third club.
“We respected the rules and I think that is the lesson out of this situation. I don’t see this situation ending today and I expect Ajax to take further recourse tomorrow.”
Matthews also says they focused on their own performances and worked well at the end of the season to fight for survival.
“We really focused on our performances and we targeted two wins out of the last three games that would ensure us our safety. We beat Free State Stars and Baroka at home and that was good for us.”
The judgment also sees SuperSport finish inside the top eight for the 18th time, a result that Matthews says was a bonus.
“Like I said, all we focused on was to win our remaining games in the season and to finish inside the top eight for the 18th time is a bonus for us.”
SuperSport will now replace Amazulu on 7th place on the revised PSL log and will play Orlando Pirates in the MTN top eight quarter-finals next season.
BREAKING: Ajax Cape Town has been found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro and they now forfeit the matches against Platinum Stars, Polokwane City and Supersport United.— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) May 15, 2018
They lose all 3 matches 3-0 and are fined R50 000 for each game.
#AbsaPrem @OfficialPSL release the latest log after today’s verdict. pic.twitter.com/3jfAYZBuCq— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) May 15, 2018
