Solidarity amends SAA business rescue application

Solidarity believes government-sourced bailouts will not help SAA in the long term and will simply perpetuate mismanagement.

FILE: Picture: Facebook.com.
FILE: Picture: Facebook.com.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity says it will only be filing its application to have South African Airways (SAA) placed under business rescue at the end of May.

The High Court application was initially supposed to be heard on Tuesday, but the union says since the airline received a further R5 billion bailout it is now amending its application.

Solidarity believes government-sourced bailouts will not help SAA in the long term and will simply perpetuate mismanagement.

The union’s Connie Mulder says they are still pushing for their application to be heard.

“And every single time a board member or management stands in from of MPs in Parliament asking for a bailout, it strengthens our case that we cannot allow this to continue. And that’s why we’re now finalising court documents to lodge before the end of May.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

