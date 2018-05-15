Sisulu: Israel's use of lethal force in Gaza unacceptable

As many as 58 people are reported to have been shot dead, including six children, and more than 2,700 have been injured after being fired on with live ammunition by Israeli snipers.

CAPE TOWN - International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says that the use of lethal force by the Israeli Defence Force against Palestinian men, women and children on the Gaza Strip is unacceptable.

South Africa on Monday recalled its ambassador to Israel, Sisa Ngombane, with immediate effect.

Thousands of Palestinians were protesting the opening of the United States’ embassy in East Jerusalem, which has been relocated from Tel Aviv.

Sisulu has urged the Israeli Defence Force to exercise restraint.

"We were informed that the people of Palestine were preparing for more marches today. We hope that we can persuade the Israeli Defence Force to be a little more cautious. It is possible for them to protect themselves if they wish to protect themselves with any other means but deadly means, which they used yesterday. It is unacceptable and we join the rest of the world in condemning this."

The minister says that she contacted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about possibly delaying America's official recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

"My request to him on behalf of the South African government was if there was no way that we can put off for a while the establishment and inauguration of the embassy in east Jerusalem? And he said that it was too late for that."

MORE VIOLENCE EXPECTED

Israelis and Palestinians are bracing for more violence on Tuesday as tens of thousands of protesters are expected to mark ‘Nakba Day’.

The term, which means “catastrophe,” is used by Palestinians to describe their expulsion from their homes during the establishment of the State of Israel.

Huge demonstrations have been planned across the West Bank and the Israeli army is on high alert.

The Nakba brings to a close six-weeks of Palestinian demonstrations under the banner, the “Great March of Return”.

So far, at least 103 Palestinians have so far been killed in large-scale protests, mostly along the Israel-Gaza border.

MARCHES FOR PALESTINE

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) is preparing to march to Parliament on Tuesday morning, calling for Israel’s ambassador to South Africa to be expelled.

The MJC’s Mishka Daries says marchers will gather from 11am.

“We will be handing over a memorandum to the South African government. We would also want to urge the government to continue to put pressure on Israel to start peace negotiations. The massacre that happened yesterday is completely unacceptable.”

Other pro-Palestinian groups will protest outside the US consulate in Sandton on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the South African Jewish Board of Deputies’ Zev Krengel says government appears to have double standards over recalling the South African ambassador in Israel.

“We’re extremely upset and disappointed. The double standards are just outrageous. South Africa has never behaved like this with any other country. The only country they behaved like this with is the Jewish state.”

Additional reporting by Paula Slier & Mia Lindeque.