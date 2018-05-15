Sisulu calls on Jewish community to speak out against Gaza deaths
South Africa on Monday recalled its ambassador to Israel, Sisa Ngombane, with immediate effect.
CAPE TOWN - International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says that she wants South Africa’s Jewish community to add its voice to condemnation of the Israeli defence force's action on the Gaza Strip.
Sisulu’s condemned the high death toll and the more than 2,700 injuries suffered by Palestinian protesters as “unacceptable” and a “disaster”.
South Africa on Monday recalled its ambassador to Israel, Sisa Ngombane, with immediate effect.
Sisulu was briefing reporters at Parliament ahead of her budget vote speech on Tuesday afternoon.
Sisulu says she spoke to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asking if the establishment and inauguration of the embassy in east Jerusalem could be delayed but was told it was too late for that.
The minister says she now wants to reach out to South Africa’s Jewish community.
“We would now want to sit down with them and explain to them that 55 people died and that 2,700 people being wounded is unacceptable. We would like them to join us in condemning this. We would like them to join us in finding a lasting solution for the people of Palestine.”
Sisulu says more protests are expected from Tuesday. It marks the 70 year anniversary of ‘Nakba,’ or the Day of Catastrophe, when Israel forcefully occupied Palestinian territory in 1948.
The ANC’s parliamentary caucus has also condemned the killings and injuries. It’s calling for a cessation of hostilities and a return to “truthful and honest negotiations” on the part of Israel for a two-state solution in the region.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Patricia de Lille to remain CT mayor, DA member for now
-
Ajax CT relegated after being found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro
-
Ramaphosa appoints Radebe as president of SA for 2 days
-
[WATCH] Councillor Xanthea Limberg reacts to De Lille’s SMS comments
-
Pro-Palestine demonstrators take to CT streets after Gaza killings
-
Man dies in fire at Shoprite warehouse
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.