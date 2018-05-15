Security guards shot & wounded in Joburg cash-in-transit heist

JMPD Wayne Minnaar says suspects shot the cash transport vehicle, bursting its tyres, before gaining access to it.

JOHANNESBURG - Two G4S guards have been shot and wounded following a cash-in-transit heist along the Ontdekkers Rd and CR Swart in Wilro Park, outside Roodepoort.

He says an undisclosed amount of money has been stolen.

Minnaar says officials are on the scene.

“There was a cash-in-transit heist along Ontdekkers Rd. The suspects shot at the cash carrying vehicle, damaging the tyres and injuring two guards. The guards were taken to a hospital.”

