Security guards shot & wounded in Joburg cash-in-transit heist
JMPD Wayne Minnaar says suspects shot the cash transport vehicle, bursting its tyres, before gaining access to it.
JOHANNESBURG - Two G4S guards have been shot and wounded following a cash-in-transit heist along the Ontdekkers Rd and CR Swart in Wilro Park, outside Roodepoort.
JMPD Wayne Minnaar says suspects shot the cash transport vehicle, bursting its tyres, before gaining access to it.
He says an undisclosed amount of money has been stolen.
Minnaar says officials are on the scene.
“There was a cash-in-transit heist along Ontdekkers Rd. The suspects shot at the cash carrying vehicle, damaging the tyres and injuring two guards. The guards were taken to a hospital.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Lindiwe Sisulu under pressure over Gaza carnage
-
Ajax CT relegated after being found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro
-
Ramaphosa appoints Radebe as president of SA for 2 days
-
Barcelona to arrive in SA on Wednesday morning
-
Shut businesses or face attacks, locals instruct KZN foreign shop owners
-
Taxpayers won’t pay Tom Moyane’s legal bills - Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.